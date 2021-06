Griezmann compra Mbappè… su Football Manager

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Antoine Griezmann of France celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after Paul Pogba (not pictured) scores his teams third goal as Danijel Subasic of Croatia lies deejcted during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)