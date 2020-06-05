Premier League in campo il 17 giugno: svelate le prime tre giornate

Mancava solo l’ufficialità, ora è arrivata. La Premier League torna in campo dopo lo stop di due mesi. La data scelta dalla federazione inglese è quella del 17 giugno e la prima partita sarà quella tra Aston Villa – Shieffield United alle 19. Due dopo ecco che i tifosi potranno deliziarsi con una classica come Manchester City – Arsenal.
Premier League, le prime tre giornate
Oltre alla data di ripresa, a federazione ha reso noto il calendario delle prime tre giornate:
Mercoledì 17 giugno
19:00 Aston Villa-Sheffield United
21:15 Manchester City-Arsenal
Venerdì 19 giugno
19:00 Norwich City-Southampton
21:15 Tottenham-Manchester United
Sabato 20 giugno
13:30 Watford-Leicester City
16:00 Brighton-Arsenal
18:30 West Ham-Wolves
20:45 Bournemouth-Crystal Palace
Domenica 21 giugno
15:00 Newcastle United-Sheffield Utd
17:15 Aston Villa-Chelsea
20:00 Everton-Liverpool
Lunedì 22 giugno
21:00 Manchester City-Burnley
Martedì 23 giugno
19:00 Leicester City-Brighton
21:15 Tottenham-West Ham
Mercoledì 24 giugno
19:00 Manchester United-Sheffield United
19:00 Newcastle United-Aston Villa
19:00 Norwich City-Everton
19:00 Wolves-Bournemouth
21:15 Liverpool-Crystal Palace
Giovedì 25 giugno
19:00 Burnley-Watford
19:00 Southampton-Arsenal
21:15 Chelsea-Manchester City
Sabato 27 giugno
13:30 Aston Villa-Wolves
Domenica 28 giugno
17:30 Watford-Southampton
Martedì 30 giugno
21:15 Brighton-Manchester United
Mercoledì 1 luglio
19:00 Arsenal-Norwich City
19:00 Bournemouth-Newcastle United
19:00 Everton-Leicester City
21:15 West Ham-Chelsea
Giovedì 2 luglio
19:00 Sheffield United-Tottenham
21:15 Manchester City-Liverpool
