Ultimo verdetto: Chelsea in Champions Leicester in Europa League

Si è conclusa la Premier League con l'ultimo turno che ha emesso il verdetto che riguardava l'assegnazione di un pass per la prossima Champions League. A contenderselo sono state il Chelsea e il Leicester e a centrare l'obiettivo è stata la squadra di Tuchel nonostante la sconfitta esterna sul terreno dell'Aston Villa. Ko infatti anche l'ex squadra di Ranieri battuta in casa dal Tottenham che invece ha ottenuto il pass per la Conference League. City, United, Liverpool e Chelsea in Champions, Leicester e West Ham in Europa League.
Risultati
Arsenal - Brighton 2-0
Aston Villa - Chelsea 2-1
Fulham - Newcastle 0-2
Leeds - West Bromwich 3-1
Leicester - Tottenham 2-4
Liverpool - Crystal Palace 2-0
Manchester City - Everton 5-0
Sheffield United - Burnley 1-0
West Ham - Southampton 3-0
Wolverhampton - Manchester United 1-2
Classifica finale Premier League
Manchester City 86
Manchester United 74
Liverpool 69
Chelsea 67
Leicester 66
West Ham 65
Tottenham 62
Arsenal 61
Leeds 59
Everton 59
Aston Villa 55
Newcastle 45
Wolverhampton 45
Crystal Palace 44
Southampton 43
Brighton 41
Burnley 39
Fulham 28
West Bromwich 26
Sheffield United 23
