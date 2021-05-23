Ultimo verdetto: Chelsea in Champions Leicester in Europa League

Ultimi 90' molto combattuti in Premier League

Si è conclusa la Premier League con l'ultimo turno che ha emesso il verdetto che riguardava l'assegnazione di un pass per la prossima Champions League. A contenderselo sono state il Chelsea e il Leicester e a centrare l'obiettivo è stata la squadra di Tuchel nonostante la sconfitta esterna sul terreno dell'Aston Villa. Ko infatti anche l'ex squadra di Ranieri battuta in casa dal Tottenham che invece ha ottenuto il pass per la Conference League. City, United, Liverpool e Chelsea in Champions, Leicester e West Ham in Europa League.