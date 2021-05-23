ITA Sport Press
Premier League

Ultimo verdetto: Chelsea in Champions Leicester in Europa League

Chelsea (getty images)

Ultimi 90' molto combattuti in Premier League

Redazione ITASportPress

Si è conclusa la Premier League con l'ultimo turno che ha emesso il verdetto che riguardava l'assegnazione di un pass per la prossima Champions League. A contenderselo sono state il Chelsea e il Leicester e a centrare l'obiettivo è stata la squadra di Tuchel nonostante la sconfitta esterna sul terreno dell'Aston Villa. Ko infatti anche l'ex squadra di Ranieri battuta in casa dal Tottenham che invece ha ottenuto il pass per la Conference League. City, United, Liverpool e Chelsea in Champions, Leicester e West Ham in Europa League.

Risultati

Arsenal - Brighton 2-0

Aston Villa - Chelsea 2-1

Fulham - Newcastle 0-2

Leeds - West Bromwich 3-1

Leicester - Tottenham 2-4

Liverpool - Crystal Palace 2-0

Manchester City - Everton 5-0

Sheffield United - Burnley 1-0

West Ham - Southampton 3-0

Wolverhampton - Manchester United 1-2

Classifica finale Premier League

Manchester City 86

Manchester United 74

Liverpool 69

Chelsea 67

Leicester 66

West Ham 65

Tottenham 62

Arsenal 61

Leeds 59

Everton 59

Aston Villa 55

Newcastle 45

Wolverhampton 45

Crystal Palace 44

Southampton 43

Brighton 41

Burnley 39

Fulham 28

West Bromwich 26

Sheffield United 23

