ITA Sport Press
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

itasportpress calcio

SUI SOCIAL

Genoa, Vogliacco: “Passaggio turno in Coppa Italia con voglia di soffrire insieme”

Genoa Vogliacco
Il commento sui social del difensore rossoblù dopo la gara col Modena con tanto di fascia al braccio per l'occasione.
Redazione ITASportPress

Sorride il Genoa dopo la partita di Coppa Italia valida per i trentaduesimi di finale. Il Grifone ha battuto il Modena per 4-3 superando il turno e garantendosi l'accesso ai sedicesimi. Al termine della sfida, oltre a mister Gilardino ha parlato anche il difensore Alessandro Vogliacco.

A caldo, il centrale rossoblù, schierato nella gara con Dragusin e Vasquez, ha commentato via social con un post Instagram: "Parte ufficialmente la nostra stagione, bella vittoria della squadra e passaggio del turno in coppa". E ancora facendo riferimento al clima del Ferrarsi e a come è stato raggiunto il passaggio del turno: "Clima ostile, voglia di lottare, soffrire e vincere tutti insieme".

LEGGI ANCHE

Genoa Vogliacco
Genoa Vogliacco (Getty Images)

Di seguito anche il tabellino della sfida:

Reti: 1' pt Retegui (G), 29' pt Manconi (M), 40' pt Tremolada (M), 48' pt Vasquez (G); 6' st Gudmundsson (G), 12' st Retegui (G), 32' st Gargiulo (M).

GENOA (3-5-2): Leali; Vasquez, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Hefti, Frendrup, Badelj (33' st Strootman), Thorsby, Martin (33' st Sabelli); Gudmundsson, Retegui (33' st Coda). A disp: Martinez, Sommariva, Melegoni, Jagiello, Aramu, Puscas. All: A. Gilardino.

MODENA (3-4-1-2): Gagno; Silvestri (21' st Battistella), Zaro, Pergreffi, Cotali; Duca (21' st Guiebre), Gerli, Palumbo (13' st Gargiulo); Tremolada (40' st Abiuso); Manconi, Bonfanti (13' st Falcinelli). A disp: Seculin, Vandelli, Giovannini, Strizzolo, Cauz, Mondele. All: P. Bianco.

tutte le notizie di
Leggi i
commenti
Calcio: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA