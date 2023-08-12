Genoa, Vogliacco: “Passaggio turno in Coppa Italia con voglia di soffrire insieme”

Il commento sui social del difensore rossoblù dopo la gara col Modena con tanto di fascia al braccio per l'occasione.

Sorride il Genoa dopo la partita di Coppa Italia valida per i trentaduesimi di finale. Il Grifone ha battuto il Modena per 4-3 superando il turno e garantendosi l'accesso ai sedicesimi. Al termine della sfida, oltre a mister Gilardino ha parlato anche il difensore Alessandro Vogliacco .

A caldo, il centrale rossoblù, schierato nella gara con Dragusin e Vasquez, ha commentato via social con un post Instagram: "Parte ufficialmente la nostra stagione, bella vittoria della squadra e passaggio del turno in coppa". E ancora facendo riferimento al clima del Ferrarsi e a come è stato raggiunto il passaggio del turno: "Clima ostile, voglia di lottare, soffrire e vincere tutti insieme".