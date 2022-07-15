SPAL, presentata la maglia home 2022/23

La nuova ‘Home’ con collo a polo in maglieria e chiusura a tre bottoni

Redazione ITASportPress

Presentata oggi la nuova maglia della SPAL. Il comunicato del club del patron Joe Tacopina.

L’identità sta nella nostra storia. La maglia gara home 22/23 alle tradizionali righe biancazzurre abbina tre bande centrali di larghezza maggiore su cui, con una stampa tono su tono, viene ripetuto il nome completo del club: Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor, da cui nasce il famoso acronimo S.P.A.L.

La nuova ‘Home’ con collo a polo in maglieria e chiusura a tre bottoni, sul petto riproduce a destra il Macron Hero in stampa siliconata e a sinistra, lo stemma del club estense nella sua versione classica.

Il backneck è personalizzato con i colori, il logo sociale ed il motto “NON CAMMINERAI MAI SOLA” a sottolineare il forte senso di appartenenza di tutti coloro che amano i colori biancoazzurri.

Nel colletto è presente un tape tricolore, visibile sia all’interno che all’esterno, mentre nel retro-collo

ritroviamo la scritta SOCIETÀ POLISPORTIVA ARS ET LABOR, stampata in nero.

Il kit casalingo è completato da pantaloncini bianchi con bande verticali azzurre sui fianchi e sul bordo coscia e calzettoni bianchi a righe orizzontali azzurre di diversa misura sul bordo superiore.

La maglia ha una vestibilità Slim Fit, il tessuto principale è Eco Softlock e la presenza di inserti in Eco

Mesh assicura al capo una pratica leggerezza e una perfetta traspirabilità.

Per il secondo anno consecutivo SPAL, dimostra la propria sensibilità nei confronti dell’ambiente

scegliendo il tessuto Eco-Fabric, un poliestere realizzato al 100% con plastica riciclata.

La maglia home 22/23 è disponibile da oggi su store.spalferrara.it e nei negozi ufficiali.

Identity is rooted in our history.

The 22/23 match shirt combines three central bands, which are larger than the traditional blue and white stripes and which bear a repeated tone-on-tone print of the club’s full name: Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor, from which the famous acronym S.P.A.L. is derived.

The new ‘Home’ knitted polo collar and three-button closure, reproduces on the right portion of the

chest the Macron Hero in silicone print and, on the left, the emblem of the Estense club in its classic version.

The back-neck is customized with the club’s blue and white colors, its social logo, and the motto

“NON CAMMINERAI MAI SOLA” (You will never walk alone), so as to underline the strong sense of

belonging of all those who are a part of the club’s culture and love its colors.

The collar boasts a tricolor tape representing the Italian Flag, visible from both inside and outside, while the back of the neck proudly features the words, printed in black, SOCIETÀ POLISPORTIVA ARS ET LABOR.

The home kit is completed by white shorts containing blue vertical bands on the hips and on the thigh edge, and white socks displaying blue horizontal stripes of varying sizes on the upper edge.

The shirt, designed to be fashionable in Slim Fit, is composed primarily of Eco Softlock fabric and is enhanced by the presence of Eco Mesh inserts, which ensure a practical lightness and perfect breathability to the garment.

For the second consecutive year, SPAL demonstrates its sensitivity towards the environment by choosing Eco-Fabric, a polyester made from 100% recycled plastic.

The 22/23 home shirt is available today on store.spalferrara.it and in the Official SPAL Stores.