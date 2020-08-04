Calciomercato

Psg, Gueye in uscita: potrebbe tornare in Premier

di Redazione ITASportPress
DORTMUND, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: Idrissa Gueye of Paris SG in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on February 18, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Il centrocampista del PSG, Idrissa Gueye, potrebbe lasciare il club parigino visto che non rientra più nel progetto del club.

GLI SCENARI FUTURI

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 26: Idrissa Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Una stagione tra alti e bassi a Parigi, adesso per il centrocampista senegalese potrebbero riaprirsi le porte della Premier League. Gueye infatti piace al Wolverhampton, secondo quanto riporta Le10Sport. 

