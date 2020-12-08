Champions League, passano Lipsia ma anche il Psg senza giocare. Fuori lo United

Nell’ultimo turno di Champions League sono arrivati tutti i verdetti: il Lipsia batte 3-2 lo United e vola agli ottavi (Red Devils in Europa League). Si qualifica anche il Psg, nonostante l’interruzione del match contro il Basaksehir per un episodio di razzismo (rinviata a mercoledì). Il turno si è aperto con Lazio-Bruges 2-2 (biancocelesti qualificati), e il successo del Borussia (tedeschi primi, esordio record per Moukoko). Nel girone della Juve (1^ grazie al 3-0 col Barça), la Dinamo Kiev chiude al 3° posto. Il Siviglia vince 3-1 a Rennes, 1-1 tra Chelsea e Krasnodar.