Champions League, passano Lipsia ma anche il Psg senza giocare. Fuori lo United

Nell’ultimo turno di Champions League sono arrivati tutti i verdetti: il Lipsia batte 3-2 lo United e vola agli ottavi (Red Devils in Europa League). Si qualifica anche il Psg, nonostante l’interruzione del match contro il Basaksehir per un episodio di razzismo (rinviata a mercoledì). Il turno si è aperto con Lazio-Bruges 2-2 (biancocelesti qualificati), e il successo del Borussia (tedeschi primi, esordio record per Moukoko). Nel girone della Juve (1^ grazie al 3-0 col Barça), la Dinamo Kiev chiude al 3° posto. Il Siviglia vince 3-1 a Rennes, 1-1 tra Chelsea e Krasnodar.
GRUPPO E
CHELSEA-KRASNODAR 1-1
24′ Cabella (K), 28′ rig. Jorginho (C)
CHELSEA (3-5-1-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen; Gilmour, Kovacic (74′ Kanté), Jorginho, Havertz (74′ Werner), Emerson; Anjorin (80′ Giroud); Abraham. All. Lampard
KRASNODAR (4-3-3): Gorodov; Smolnikov, Martynovich, Kaio (74′ Sorokin), Ramirez; Olsson (80′ Kambolov), Cabella (80′ Suleymanov), Vilhena; Wanderson (80′ Chernov); Berg (90′ Markov), Claesson. All. Musaev
RENNES-SIVIGLIA 1-3
32′ Koundé (S), 45+2′, 84′ En-Nesyri (S), 86′ rig. Rutter (R)
RENNES (4-4-2): Salin; Traoré, Soppy, Da Silva (70′ Aguerd), Maouassa (79′ Truffert); Camavinga, Nzonzi, Grenier (79′ Tait), Dalbert; Doku (79′ Gboho), Niang (70′ Rutter). All. Stephan
SIVIGLIA (4-3-3): Bounou; Koundé, Sergi Gomez (77′ Fernando), Diego Carlos, Rekik; Oliver Torres (83′ Vazquez), Gudelj, Rakitic; Suso (77′ Oscar), En-Nesyri (83′ Fernandez), Idrissi (72′ Ocampos). All. Lopetegui
GRUPPO G
BARCELLONA-JUVENTUS 0-3
13′ rig., 52′ rig. Cristiano Ronaldo, 20′ McKennie
BARCELLONA (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet (55′ Umtiti), Araujo (82′ Mingueza), Jordi Alba (55′ Firpo); De Jong, Pjanic; Messi, Griezmann, Pedri (66′ Puig); Trincao (46′ Braithwaite). All. Koeman
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado (85′ Bernardeschi), Arthur (71′ Bentancur), McKennie, Ramsey (71′ Rabiot); Morata (85′ Dybala), Cristiano Ronaldo (92′ Chiesa). All. Pirlo
DINAMO KIEV-FERENCVAROS 1-0
60′ Popov
DINAMO KIEV (4-3-3): Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Popov, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk (92′ Andrievsky), Garmash (70′ Shepelev); Tsygankov (86′ Lednev), Verbic (86′ Rodrigues), De Pena (70′ Supriaga). All. Lucescu
FERENCVAROS (4-3-3): Dibusz; Lovrencsics (80′ Botka), Blazic, Dvali, Heister; Laidouni, Kharatin (74′ Isael), Somalia; Uzuni (74′ Baturina), Nguen (86′ Boli), Zubkov (80′ Mak). All. Rebrov
GRUPPO H
LIPSIA-MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2
2′ Angelino (L), 13′ Haidara (L), 69′ Kluivert (L), 80′ Bruno Fernandes (MU), 82′ Maguire (MU)
LIPSIA (4-3-2-1): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Konaté, Orban, Angelino; Sabitzer, Haidara, Kampl; Nkunku, Forsberg (56′ Poulsen); Olmo (56′ Kluivert). All. Nagelsmann
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissala, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (61′ Williams); McTominay, Matic (61′ Pogba); Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles (46′ Van de Beek); Rashford. All. Solskjaer
PSG-BASAKSEHIR 0-0 sospesa
PSG (3-5-2): Keylor Navas; Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Kimpembe; Florenzi, Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Bakker; Mbappé, Neymar. All. Tuchel
BASAKSEHIR (4-3-3): Gunok; Rafael, Ponck, Topal, Kaldirim; Ozcan, Tekdemir, Kahveci; Gulbrandsen, Crivelli, Turuc. All. Buruk
GRUPPO F
LAZIO-BRUGES 2-2 giocata alle 18.55
12′ Correa (L), 15′ Vormer (B), 27′ rig. Immobile (L), 76′ Vanaken (B)
LAZIO (3-5-2): Reina; Luiz Felipe, Hoedt (46′ Radu), Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva (75′ Escalante), Luis Alberto (75′ Akpa Akpro), Marusic; Correa (86′ Andreas Pereira), Immobile (75′ Caicedo). All. Inzaghi
BRUGES (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clinton Mata (84′ Van der Brempt), Kossounou, Ricca, Sobol; Vormer, Vanaken, Balanta (77′ Rits); Diatta (84′ Okereke), De Ketelaere, Lang (42′ Deli). All. Clement
Espulsi: Sobol al 39′ per doppia ammonizione
ZENIT-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-2 giocata alle 18.55
16′ Driussi (Z), 68′ Piszczek (D), 78′ Witsel (D)
ZENIT (4-4-2): Kerzhakov; Sutormin, Prokhin, Rakitskiy (67′ Lovren), Santos; Kuzyaev (60′ Wendel), Barrios, Ozdoev (79′ Krugovoy), Driussi (60′ Dzyuba); Malcom (79′ Karavaev), Azmoun. All. Semak
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-5-2): Hitz; Piszczek (72′ Zagadou), Schulz, Hummels (72′ Sancho); Passlack (58′ Moukoko), Witsel, Emre Can, Bellingham, Reus; Hazard T. (83′ Knauff), Brandt (58′ Reyna). All. Favre
- Login o Registrazione