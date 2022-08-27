Il 7 settembre prenderà il via l'avventura dell'Inter nella Champions League 2022/2023 contro il Bayern a San Siro. I nerazzurri di Simone Inzaghi sono inseriti nel Gruppo C con Bayern Monaco, Barcellona eViktoria Plzen. Di seguito gli appuntamenti dei nerazzurri.
Champions League
Inter, ecco il calendario della Champions. Debutto da paura il 7 settembre
Girone di ferro per l'Inter in Champions League
1ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C
mercoledì 7 settembre
Inter-Bayern Monaco, ore 21
2ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C
martedì 13 settembre
Viktoria Plzen-Inter, ore 18.45
3ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C
martedì 4 ottobre Inter-Barcellona, ore 21
4ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C
mercoledì 12 ottobre
Barcellona-Inter, ore 21
5ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C
mercoledì 26 ottobre
Inter-Viktoria Plzen, ore 18.45
6ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C
martedì 1 novembre
Bayern Monaco-Inter, ore 21
