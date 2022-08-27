ITA Sport Press
Champions League

Inter, ecco il calendario della Champions. Debutto da paura il 7 settembre

Inter
Girone di ferro per l'Inter in Champions League

Il 7 settembre prenderà il via l'avventura dell'Inter nella Champions League 2022/2023 contro il Bayern a San Siro. I nerazzurri di Simone Inzaghi sono inseriti nel Gruppo C con Bayern Monaco, Barcellona eViktoria Plzen. Di seguito gli appuntamenti dei nerazzurri.

1ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C

mercoledì 7 settembre

Inter-Bayern Monaco, ore 21

2ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C

martedì 13 settembre

Viktoria Plzen-Inter, ore 18.45

3ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C

martedì 4 ottobre Inter-Barcellona, ore 21

4ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C

mercoledì 12 ottobre

Barcellona-Inter, ore 21

5ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C

mercoledì 26 ottobre

Inter-Viktoria Plzen, ore 18.45

6ª GIORNATA | GRUPPO C

martedì 1 novembre

Bayern Monaco-Inter, ore 21

