Champions League

Lione-Bayern Monaco, le formazioni ufficiali

Lione-Bayern Monaco, le formazioni ufficiali

Le scelte di Flick e di Garcia per la seconda semifinale di Champions.

di Redazione ITASportPress
Bayern - Lione (Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Dopo aver battuto Juventus e Manchester City, il Lione tenta il colpaccio al José Alvalade. I francesi affronteranno un Bayern in formissima e che vuole raggiungere il PSG nella finale di Lisbona. Ecco le formazioni delle due squadre.

LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI

Bayern – Lione (Getty Images)

LIONE (3-5-2): Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Ekambi. All. Garcia

BAYERN MONACO (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Perisic; Lewandowski.

Email
Dì la tua 0
##BayernMonaco#Flick#garcia#Lione
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy