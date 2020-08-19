Lione-Bayern Monaco, le formazioni ufficiali

Dopo aver battuto Juventus e Manchester City, il Lione tenta il colpaccio al José Alvalade. I francesi affronteranno un Bayern in formissima e che vuole raggiungere il PSG nella finale di Lisbona. Ecco le formazioni delle due squadre.
LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI
LIONE (3-5-2): Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Ekambi. All. Garcia
BAYERN MONACO (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Perisic; Lewandowski.
- Login o Registrazione