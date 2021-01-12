Catania, Tacopina: “Ritardi stanno diventando frustranti. All’interno di Sigi due anime”

Dopo le anticipazioni a Itasportpress Joe Tacopina interviene con una sua dichiarazione dopo l’attesa per l’acquisizione del Calcio Catania e la firma del preliminare di vendita. Tacopina attacca la Sigi e lo fa a muso duro.

These delays are getting very frustrating.

SIGI keeps saying they have accepted the contract and then change it ! After they make announcements that they accepted and we will sign and then they continue to make new changes to the agreement they want more from us and want to give us less assurances or guarantees that there are no more hidden debts that we will find after we close the deal .

I am taking a massive risk on this deal because of the enormous amount of debt . There are debts that SIGI didn’t even know about that my team discovered two weeks ago . I am taking on over 40mm euros in debt that belong to a past ownership group . With 40mm euros you can purchase a serie A team (like Parma sold for) but I am willing to do that because of my love for Sicily , Catania , the city and the fans of Calcio Catania . I truly believe that we can become one of the top clubs in italy in the near future but we all have to do our part and make the appropriate commitments to do this together for the betterment of Calcio Catania . I will never walk away from this team and I am sure one way or the other we will take catania and restore it to its meritorious position in Italian football . I remain hopeful and optimistic that we can begin now but I am waiting for a reply from Sigi to see if they will sign the agreement that they have already said they agreed to.There are many good people inside of SIGI and they are trying to do what’s best for the team but there are also several people inside SIGI who don’t know or understand this business and speak without knowing the facts . That is harmful to this deal and the members of SIGI who are working hard to get this done.

I was ready to sign at the end of December, I was ready to sign on January 9Th and i am ready to sign now . But if they don’t want to sign I cannot make them. I hope to be in Catania to sign the agreement on January 16th.

Questi ritardi stanno diventando molto frustranti. SIGI continua a dire di aver accettato il contratto e poi di cambiarlo! Dopo aver fatto annunci che hanno accettato poi continuano ad apportare nuove modifiche all’accordo, vogliono di più da noi e vogliono darci meno assicurazioni o garanzie che non ci sono più debiti nascosti che troveremo dopo la chiusura l’affare .

Sto correndo un rischio enorme su questo accordo a causa dell’enorme quantità di debito. Ci sono debiti che la SIGI non sapeva nemmeno che il mio team ha scoperto due settimane fa. Sto assumendo più di 40 milioni di euro di debito che appartengono a un gruppo di proprietà del passato. Con 40 milioni di euro puoi acquistare una squadra di serie A (come il Parma venduto per) ma sono disposto a farlo per il mio amore per la Sicilia, il Catania, la città e i tifosi del Calcio Catania. Credo davvero che possiamo diventare uno dei migliori club in italia nel prossimo futuro, ma dobbiamo tutti fare la nostra parte e prendere gli impegni appropriati per farlo insieme per il miglioramento del Calcio Catania. Non mi allontanerò mai da questa squadra e sono sicuro che in un modo o nell’altro porteremo il Catania e la riporteremo alla sua posizione meritoria nel calcio italiano. Rimango fiducioso e ottimista sul fatto che si possa iniziare ora, ma aspetto una risposta da Sigi per vedere se firmeranno l’accordo che hanno già detto di accettare. Ci sono molte brave persone all’interno di SIGI e stanno cercando di fare ciò che è meglio per il team, ma ci sono anche molte persone all’interno di SIGI che non conoscono o capiscono questo business e parlano senza conoscere i fatti. Questo è dannoso per questo accordo e per i membri della SIGI che stanno lavorando duramente per farlo.

Ero pronto a firmare alla fine di dicembre, ero pronto a firmare il 9 gennaio e sono pronto a firmare ora. Ma se non vogliono firmare non posso farlo. Spero di essere a Catania per firmare l’accordo il 16 gennaio.