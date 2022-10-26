Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
Inter, Dzeko: “Felice non ci sia stato Brozo, così l’Mvp è mio…”
Champions League
Inter, Dzeko: “Felice non ci sia stato Brozo, così l’Mvp è mio…”
Redazione ITASportPress
26 ottobre
Commenta
Il commento del centravanti nerazzurro