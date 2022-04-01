Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Juventus-Inter è anche la sfida tra Vlahovic e Lautaro
Serie A
Redazione ITASportPress
2 aprile
Commenta
Sarà una delle tante sfide nella sfida tra Juventus e Inter: il confronto tra i due bomber, Dusan Vlahovic e Lautaro Martinez. Ecco il loro rendimento allo specchio