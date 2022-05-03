Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
Manchester City, De Bruyne: “Dobbiamo essere al top per battere il Real”
Champions League
Manchester City, De Bruyne: “Dobbiamo essere al top per battere il Real”
Redazione ITASportPress
4 maggio
Commenta
Il calciatore del City ha presentato il match contro il Real