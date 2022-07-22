Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
Calciomercato, Milan: fiducia per De Ketelaere, le news
Calciomercato
Calciomercato, Milan: fiducia per De Ketelaere, le news
Redazione ITASportPress
22 luglio
Commenta
Il calciatore è sempre un obiettivo dei rossoneri