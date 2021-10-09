Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
Chelsea, Tuchel: “Jorginho merita il Pallone d’Oro, ma i premi…”
IL PUNTO DI VISTA
Chelsea, Tuchel: “Jorginho merita il Pallone d’Oro, ma i premi…”
Redazione ITASportPress
9 ottobre
Commenta
Il tecnico del Chelsea ha parlato al Festival dello Sport a Trento