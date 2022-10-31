Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
Evra, Patman o Batman? Il travestimento di Halloween è speciale (VIDEO)
TRAVESTIMENTO
Evra, Patman o Batman? Il travestimento di Halloween è speciale (VIDEO)
00:47
Redazione ITASportPress
31 ottobre
Commenta
Col suo solito fare divertente e sopra le righe, Evra incanta tutti sui social con un travestimento speciale. Patman o Batman?