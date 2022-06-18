Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
Inter, che bolide per Zhang: una Ferrari nerazzurra (VIDEO)
BOLIDE
Inter, che bolide per Zhang: una Ferrari nerazzurra (VIDEO)
Redazione ITASportPress
18 giugno
Commenta
Il presidente dell'Inter in giro per Milano con la sua Ferrari a tinte nerazzurre