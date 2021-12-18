Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusiva
Calcio
Serie A
Serie B
Serie C
Coppa Italia
Champions League
Europa League
Catania News
Calciomercato
Calcio Estero
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Calcio Russo
Gossip
Altri sport
Olimpiadi
Basket
Motori
Video
L’Hertha affonda il Borussia Dortmund 3-2 e Bayern a + 9. Gol e highlights
Bundesliga
L’Hertha affonda il Borussia Dortmund 3-2 e Bayern a + 9. Gol e highlights
Redazione ITASportPress
19 dicembre
Commenta
Si è chiuso il 2021 in Bundesliga con il netto dominio del Bayern che va alla 'Winterpause' con un vantaggio enorme