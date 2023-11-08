Napoli, solo 1-1 con l’Union Berlino: in gol Politano e Fofana

Serata amara per il Napoli di Rudi Garcia che, al "Maradona", pareggia per 1-1 contro l'Union Berlino di Leonardo Bonucci. Una partita complicata per la squadra azzurra, passata in vantaggio al 39' con Matteo Politano. A inizio ripresa però (minuto 52), Datro Fofana batte Alex Meret e trova il pareggio per i tedeschi, che escono dal "Maradona" con un punto.