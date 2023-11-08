Napoli, solo 1-1 con l’Union Berlino: in gol Politano e Fofana

UNION BERLINO (3-5-2): Ronnow 6,5; Jaeckel 6,5, Bonucci 6, Diogo Leite 6; Juranovic 6 (64' Trimmel 6), Haberer 6 (80' Aaronson sv), Khedira 6 (70' Tousart 6,5), Laidouni 6,5 (70' Kral 6), Roussillon 6 (80' Gosens sv); Becker 6, Fofana 6,5. All. Fischer.
Arbitro: Makkelie (Olanda)
Ammoniti: Bonucci (U), Jaeckel (U), Tousart (U), Simeone (N)
Espulsi: nessuno
Se vuoi approfondire tutte le tematiche sul mondo del calcio senza perdere alcun aggiornamento, rimani collegato con Itasportpress per scoprire tutte le news di giornata.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA