LA SINTESI

Napoli, solo 1-1 con l’Union Berlino: in gol Politano e Fofana

La sintesi di Napoli-Union Berlino di Champions League conclusa sull'1-1
Serata amara per il Napoli di Rudi Garcia che, al "Maradona", pareggia per 1-1 contro l'Union Berlino di Leonardo Bonucci. Una partita complicata per la squadra azzurra, passata in vantaggio al 39' con Matteo Politano. A inizio ripresa però (minuto 52), Datro Fofana batte Alex Meret e trova il pareggio per i tedeschi, che escono dal "Maradona" con un punto.

Napoli-Union Berlino, il tabellino della gara

Marcatori: 39' Politano (N), 52' Fofana (U)

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Rrahmani 6, Natan 6,5, Mario Rui 6 (77' Olivera 6); Anguissa 6, Lobotka 5,5 (77' Simeone 6), Zielinski 6 (91' Cajuste sv); Politano 6,5 (87' Lindstrom sv), Raspadori 6, Kvaratskhelia 5,5. All. Garcia.

UNION BERLINO (3-5-2): Ronnow 6,5; Jaeckel 6,5, Bonucci 6, Diogo Leite 6; Juranovic 6 (64' Trimmel 6), Haberer 6 (80' Aaronson sv), Khedira 6 (70' Tousart 6,5), Laidouni 6,5 (70' Kral 6), Roussillon 6 (80' Gosens sv); Becker 6, Fofana 6,5. All. Fischer.

Arbitro: Makkelie (Olanda)

Ammoniti: Bonucci (U), Jaeckel (U), Tousart (U), Simeone (N)

Espulsi: nessuno

