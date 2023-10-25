Lazio sconfitta 3-1 dal Feyenoord: decidono Gimenez e Zerrouki

Importante battuta d'arresto per la Lazio di Maurizio Sarri che, nella terza partita della fase a gironi di Champions League, perde 3-1 in casa del Feyenoord. Decisiva una doppietta del messicano Santi Gimenez e il gol di Zerrouki. Per la squadra biancoceleste, in gol nel finale (all'83' minuto) Pedro su rigore. Dopo il pareggio contro l'Atletico Madrid e la vittoria esterna contro il Celtic Glasgow, la Lazio rimane a quota 4 punti nel proprio girone di Champions League. Il prossimo 7 novembre il ritorno all'Olimpico contro il Feyenoord, gara dunque decisiva per la squadra di Maurizio Sarri.