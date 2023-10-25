ITA Sport Press
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Lazio sconfitta 3-1 dal Feyenoord: decidono Gimenez e Zerrouki

Importante battuta d'arresto per la Lazio di Maurizio Sarri che, nella terza partita della fase a gironi di Champions League, perde 3-1 in casa del Feyenoord. Decisiva una doppietta del messicano Santi Gimenez e il gol di Zerrouki. Per la squadra biancoceleste, in gol nel finale (all'83' minuto) Pedro su rigore. Dopo il pareggio contro l'Atletico Madrid e la vittoria esterna contro il Celtic Glasgow, la Lazio rimane a quota 4 punti nel proprio girone di Champions League. Il prossimo 7 novembre il ritorno all'Olimpico contro il Feyenoord, gara dunque decisiva per la squadra di Maurizio Sarri.

Feyenoord-Lazio, il tabellino della gara

FEYENOORD-LAZIO 3-1

Marcatore: 31`, 74`  Gimenez (F), 45`+2` Zerrouki (F), 83` rig. Pedro (L)

FEYENOORD (4-3-3): Bijlow; Nieuwkoop (46` Lopez), Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber, Zerrouki (89` Lingr); Stengs (78` Ivanusec), Gimenez (78` Ueda), Peixao (71` Jahanbakhsh).

A disp.: Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Beelen, Dilrosun, Van Den Belt, Milambo.

All.: Arne Slot

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj (46` Lazzari), Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino (78` Cataldi), Rovella (46` Guendouzi), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson (68` Pedro), Immobile (54` Castellanos), Zaccagni.

A disp.: Sepe, Magro, Pellegrini, Patric, Gila, Kamada, Isaksen.

All.: Maurizio Sarri

Arbitro: Tobias Stieler (GER)

Assistenti: Christian Gittelmann (GER) - Mark Borsch (GER)

IV ufficiale: Martin Petersen (GER)

V.A.R.: Bastian Dankert (GER)

A.V.A.R.: Willy Delajod (FRA)

NOTE. Ammoniti: 25` Rovella (L), 29` Nieuwkoop (F), 44` Gimenez (F), 45`+1` Casale (L), 48` Lopez (F), 57` Hartman (F), 61` Romagnoli (L), 65` Vecino (L), 87` Zaccagni (L), 90` Guendouzi (L), 90'+5' Castellanos (L), 90'+5' Geertruida (F)

Recupero: 3` pt, 6` st.

