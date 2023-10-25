Lazio sconfitta 3-1 dal Feyenoord: decidono Gimenez e Zerrouki

Ter Stegen: “L’Inter ha dimostrato che con un po’ di fortuna si può arrivare in finale di Champions”
A disp.: Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Beelen, Dilrosun, Van Den Belt, Milambo.
All.: Arne Slot
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj (46` Lazzari), Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino (78` Cataldi), Rovella (46` Guendouzi), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson (68` Pedro), Immobile (54` Castellanos), Zaccagni.
A disp.: Sepe, Magro, Pellegrini, Patric, Gila, Kamada, Isaksen.
All.: Maurizio Sarri
Arbitro: Tobias Stieler (GER)
Assistenti: Christian Gittelmann (GER) - Mark Borsch (GER)
IV ufficiale: Martin Petersen (GER)
V.A.R.: Bastian Dankert (GER)
A.V.A.R.: Willy Delajod (FRA)
NOTE. Ammoniti: 25` Rovella (L), 29` Nieuwkoop (F), 44` Gimenez (F), 45`+1` Casale (L), 48` Lopez (F), 57` Hartman (F), 61` Romagnoli (L), 65` Vecino (L), 87` Zaccagni (L), 90` Guendouzi (L), 90'+5' Castellanos (L), 90'+5' Geertruida (F)
Recupero: 3` pt, 6` st.
